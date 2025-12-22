Bowen Yang Says Goodbye to Saturday Night Live After Emotional Christmas Episode Hosted by Ariana Grande

Saturday Night Live delivered laughs, music, and a few unexpected tears during its Christmas episode — and by the end of the night, viewers were also saying goodbye to one of the show’s most beloved cast members.

Bowen Yang officially wrapped up his time on SNL in an emotional farewell that felt equal parts celebration and group hug. The episode was hosted by Ariana Grande, Yang’s Wicked co-star and real-life hype squad member, making the goodbye feel extra personal and just a little magical.

Bowen Yang ending his 7.5-year SNL run in tears while singing with Cher and Ariana Grande...it doesn't get much better than that. icon



Yang first joined SNL in 2018 as a writer, before quickly proving he was way too funny to stay behind the scenes. He became a featured player the following season and earned a full cast promotion two seasons later. From there, he became a fan favourite — known for stealing sketches, breaking into laughter at the worst possible times, and somehow making chaos feel comforting.

Over the years, Yang picked up five Emmy nominations, which is impressive enough on its own — but even more so considering half his job involved keeping a straight face while dressed as something deeply unhinged.

His farewell episode leaned into the emotional side of the holidays, blending music, laughs, and that unmistakable “this feels like the end of an era” energy. The show closed with a brief photo tribute to late director Rob Reiner, followed by the cast's curtain call — a moment that felt especially reflective for longtime fans.

There was no dramatic monologue or extended goodbye speech. Just vibes, gratitude, and the kind of send-off that suggests everyone involved knew how special the moment was.

As for what’s next, SNL will return with a new episode on January 17, 2026, hosted by Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things, with musical guest A$AP Rocky.

It’s a new chapter for the show — and for Yang — but if his SNL run proved anything, it’s that he’s not done making people laugh. He’s just changing stages.

And honestly? If this is how Bowen Yang exits, we’re emotionally unprepared for what he does next. 🎄💔🎤