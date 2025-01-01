Brad and Angelina’s Divorce Finally Settled – 8 Years Later

Hollywood’s most dramatic breakup saga has finally reached a major milestone. After over eight years of court battles, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially settled their divorce, ending one of Tinseltown’s longest and most contentious splits. However, not every legal issue between the two has been resolved just yet.

A Long Road to Peace

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt,” Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, shared in a statement. “She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since then she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted but relieved that this part is over.”

While the divorce settlement marks a significant step forward, the filing reveals that both parties have given up their rights to any future spousal financial support. Other details about the agreement remain private, but their legal battles aren’t entirely over.

The Château Miraval Drama

Still at the centre of their ongoing disputes? The Château Miraval — a sprawling French winery that was once the backdrop to their fairy-tale wedding, family vacations, and business ventures. Since their split, the vineyard has turned into a symbol of their fractured relationship, with both parties locked in a bitter ownership battle.

From Fairy Tale to Fallout

Brad and Angelina were together for 12 years, married for two, and are parents to six children. Their love story was the stuff of Hollywood legend—until it wasn’t. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce following a private jet incident that changed everything.

Angelina claimed Brad physically abused her and their children during a flight from Europe, prompting investigations by the FBI and child services. Ultimately, the FBI declined to pursue charges, and the U.S. attorney opted not to press further. Jolie, citing personal reasons, chose not to file charges either.

What’s Next?

While the divorce is officially over, the saga between Brad and Angelina doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. With the Château Miraval still unresolved and their family’s healing process ongoing, this Hollywood drama may yet have a few chapters left.

For now, though, one thing is certain: one of Hollywood’s most iconic power couples has officially closed the door on their marriage.