BRANDY TO DROP NEW HOLIDAY ALBUM, STAR IN CHRISTMAS FILM FOR NETFLIX

Brandy has announced her first holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, will arrive November 10th via Motown Records. “Christmas with Brandy” will feature classic covers and original holiday material, and marks Brandy’s first album since 2020’s critically acclaimed “B7.”

Christmas with Brandy includes the singer’s cover of the Stevie Wonder classic holiday song “Someday At Christmas,” as well as “Jingle Bells,” and “Deck the Halls.” Other highlights include “Christmas Gift,” where the artist is joined by her daughter, Sy’Rai.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, Brandy will also be starring in the Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever!, debuting November 16th on the streaming service. The film, directed by Mary Lambert, also stars Heather Graham, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum.