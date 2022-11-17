Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend The Golden Globes

Fraser’s performance in “The Whale” has put him in consideration for awards this season, but Brendan says he won’t attend the Globes if nominated in January.

Fraser says that back in 2003 he was groped by a longtime Hollywood foreign press Association Member Philip Berk who was a former president of the organization behind the Globes. Fraser said it happened at a luncheon in the early 2000s.

Philip Berk is a member from South Africa and was recently expelled from the HFPA after calling Black Lives Matter “a racist hate movement.”

Last year’s Golden Globes were riddled with scandal over ethical indiscretions and revelations that the HFPA at the time didn’t include any Black voting members. Many A-list celebrities said they would boycott the broadcast that is scheduled for January 10th.

Fraser told GQ Magazine why he won’t be there. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

Fraser is featured on the cover of GQ which was released on Wednesday.

“I guess my absence was felt and I didn’t know it. It’s humbling.” Comeback of the Year Brendan Fraser reflects on his career for #GQMOTY https://t.co/szaiLRwfgG — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 17, 2022

In Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which opens in theatres Dec. 9, Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher living with obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. He’s nominated for outstanding lead performance at the upcoming Gotham Awards and is widely considered a likely best actor nominee at the Academy Awards.