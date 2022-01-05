Golden Globes 2022 Says They Won’t Have Stars, Press Or A Red Carpet

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the event will focus on announcing winners and highlighting the HFPA’s philanthropy work, while forgoing any live audience, red carpet, or media presence.

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place Sunday, Jan. 9, in their usual location at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. For the limited number of people in attendance, masks and social distancing will be required at all times.

Related: NBC Won’t Air The Globes…

NBC previously cancelled its annual Globes broadcast when the HFPA came under fire for a lack of diversity in its ranks and questionable business practices.

Check out the nominees…Click Here!