Bridgerton Season 2 Now Streaming

Pour the tea and make the finger sandwiches, ‘Bridgerton’ is BACK!

By Dirt/Divas

Fans have waited a year and three months for season 2 of Shonda Rhimes’ steamy period drama to drop. And now, all 8 episodes are streaming on Netflix. 

 

Before you start the binge, the cast spilled some sexy (and not so sexy) behind-the-scenes secrets. 

 

This season, stars had to sign consent forms saying which parts of the skin can be shown, and there had to be a 3-layer barrier between bodies. …Hot?

 

We’ve been warned there are going to be fewer actual sex scenes this season, but we certainly don’t expect that to mean it’s going to be any less sexy.

 

Three Bridgerton-inspired sex positions to try with the person you're burning for…

