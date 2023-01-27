Bringing Cake Into The Office Is As Harmful As Secondhand Smoke

According to a Professor at the Food Standards Agency in the UK, bringing treats into the office can be just as harmful as secondhand smoke in your face…

Professor Jebb, who teaches diet and population health at the University of Oxford, told the Times: ‘If nobody brought in cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day – but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them.“

She explains that over time, it became very difficult to smoke, and the choice to smoke was not put on other employees…

Smokers are now isolated to the outside and in many cases to designated areas, away from others- so you can no longer tempt them.

She concluded that passive smoking inflicts harm on others ‘and the same is true of food’.

And there still isn’t a band on sugar-filled foods, as advertisers pump a lot of money into influencing people to eat bad foods that can be just as harmful to your health long term.