Scientists Have Figured Out Why Some People Can’t Eat Just One Potato Chip!
It's not our fault!
Scientists say you can blame your genes
Turns out that not being able to stop after one chip is actually in your DNA, so don’t feel bad!
Researchers at a university in Japan have found a gene that has a strong correlation to obesity prevention.
This gene helps you to stop or control yourself before you overeat, especially greasy junk foods.
Scientists have named it the put-the-fork-down gene because its actual name is a code.
“This study has revealed the role that the CRTC1 gene plays in the brain, and part of the mechanism that stops us from overeating high-calorie, fatty and sugary foods.”