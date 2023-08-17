Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Separate After A Year Of Marriage

Spears and Asghari met on the set of a music video in 2016 and tied the knot at Spears’ Los Angeles home last summer. Asghari has filed for divorce, a source said.

Asghari has filed for divorce, according to a source, who said Asghari has moved out of the home the couple shared and is living in his place.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and began dating shortly afterward. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and held a star-studded ceremony inside Spears’ Los Angeles home in June 2022.

She and Asghari revealed in May last year that she had suffered a miscarriage. Spears said on Instagram at the time that the couple had lost their “miracle baby.”