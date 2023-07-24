Britney Spears And Will.i.am Collaborate On New Single

Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas announced Monday that he will release a new song with Britney Spears. “UH OH!!! @britneyspears…,” he captioned a teaser clip on Twitter, adding that the new track drops today. He didn’t reveal the song’s title. This is Spears’ second release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021. She collaborated with Elton John in 2022 on their “Hold Me Closer” duet, which became her first top-10 song in nearly a decade.

This is the fourth time Spears and Will.i.am have worked together. The first was in 2011 for “Big Fat Bass,” which appeared on Britney’s Femme Fatale album. “Scream & Shout,” the lead single from the rapper’s Willpower record, followed the next year. Will.i.am also executive-produced Spears’ 2013 album, Britney Jean.