Britney Spears And Will.i.am Collaborate On New Single

New single and a new book coming soon!

By Dirt/Divas

Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas announced Monday that he will release a new song with Britney Spears. “UH OH!!! @britneyspears…,” he captioned a teaser clip on Twitter, adding that the new track drops today. He didn’t reveal the song’s title. This is Spears’ second release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021. She collaborated with Elton John in 2022 on their “Hold Me Closer” duet, which became her first top-10 song in nearly a decade.

Britney Spears Will Release Her New Book This Fall

This is the fourth time Spears and Will.i.am have worked together. The first was in 2011 for “Big Fat Bass,” which appeared on Britney’s Femme Fatale album. “Scream & Shout,” the lead single from the rapper’s Willpower record, followed the next year. Will.i.am also executive-produced Spears’ 2013 album, Britney Jean.

