Britney Spears Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in California

Britney Spears was arrested late Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence near her home in Southern California.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers received a report shortly before 9 p.m. about a black BMW being driven erratically along U.S. 101 in the area of Newbury Park, located in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County line.

Police say Spears, 44, was the only person in the vehicle. After exiting the freeway, she pulled over, and officers conducted a traffic stop.

Authorities say she appeared to be impaired and performed a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

She was taken to a Ventura County jail, where she was booked early Thursday morning. Jail records show she was released around 6 a.m. while the case continues to be investigated. Chemical test results have not yet been released.

A representative for Spears issued a statement calling the incident “inexcusable” and said the singer plans to comply with the law moving forward.

The statement added that the situation could hopefully mark the beginning of positive changes in Spears’ life and that she will seek the help and support she needs during what they described as a difficult time.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office will now review the case and determine whether charges will be filed. Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.