Britney Spears has reportedly made a massive business move

The pop icon has sold the rights to her music catalogue in what insiders are calling a landmark deal, with a price tag believed to land somewhere in the same neighbourhood as Justin Bieber’s reported $200-million sale.

Translation: the numbers are big enough to make even veteran record executives spit out their coffee.

According to reports, Spears finalized the agreement with music company Primary Wave near the end of December. Legal documents cited by entertainment outlet

s suggest the deal was signed on December 30, although the exact dollar amount hasn’t been publicly confirmed. Neither Spears nor Primary Wave has officially commented, which in celebrity-deal language basically means “yes, but we’re keeping it quiet for now.”

For anyone keeping score at home, selling a catalogue means handing over ownership or control of the songs that built your career.

Those tracks then get new life through licensing, film and TV placements, ads, and streaming strategies, all designed to squeeze long-term value out of every “…Baby One More Time” moment.

Spears now joins a growing club of artists cashing in on their musical legacies rather than waiting for streaming pennies to trickle in. Bieber made headlines with his own massive sale, and Stevie Nicks previously sold a large chunk of her publishing catalogue to the same company.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Officially Sells Publishing Rights To Back Catalogue for $203 Million

It’s becoming less of a shocking move and more of a savvy retirement-adjacent strategy. As for Spears herself, she’s been keeping a noticeable distance from the recording booth and the stage.

Her last full album, Glory, dropped back in 2016, and she’s been pretty clear in recent years that a traditional comeback isn’t high on her to-do list.

After everything she’s been through, you can’t exactly blame her for choosing peace, privacy, and a very healthy bank balance.

In other words, Britney may not be touring anytime soon, but her music will keep working overtime. And honestly, that feels very on brand for a pop catalogue that’s been living rent-free in our heads for over two decades.