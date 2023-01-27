Justin Bieber Officially Sells Publishing Rights To Back Catalog for $203 Million

The rumours are true! Justin Bieber has officially sold 100% of his publishing, artist royalties, and master recordings for a record $203 million.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital purchased Justin’s work, which includes all of Justin’s 290 songs in his catalogue released before December 31st, 2021.

Sources say “this is the biggest deal for anyone from Justin’s generation. Catalogues from newer artists are usually considered riskier investments since you can’t predict how much staying power they’ll have.”

Other musicians that have previously sold their music catalogues include Shakira, Imagine Dragons, and Ryan Tedder – to name a few.