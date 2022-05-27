Britney Spears Could Be Returning To Las Vegas For A Residency!

Sources close to Britney say she could be heading back to Las Vegas for a new residency. This would mark her first residency in over five years, the last being the Britney: Piece of Me Tour from 2013 to 2017.

“Britney was initially going to jump from Planet Hollywood to Park MGM for her Britney: Domination residency that was cancelled in 2019. But because of Celine’s recent cancellation at Resorts World, they would love to have Britney. If Resorts World were to get Britney, the assumption is she will want a bump in compensation, so it could be expensive for them, but everyone is interested in having her return to the Vegas Strip,” – Britney Spears Source, ET.

The timing of Britney’s rumoured return to Vegas is also coincidental after recently visiting with fiancee Sam Asghari.