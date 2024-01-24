Britney Spears ‘Crossroads’ is Coming To Netflix

Netflix has announced that it will bring Britney Spear﻿s’ film Crossroads to the streaming world for the first time ever.

Imagine this: double denim and butterfly hair clips are in style, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together, and the coming-of-age movie Crossroads is about to be released to audiences who’ve never seen it. No, the year isn’t 2002 — it’s all happening now, in 2024.

Following the story of three high schoolers who rekindled their friendship before college, Crossroads was Britney Spears’ first leading role in a feature film, starring alongside actors Zoë Saldana and Taryn Manning. The film touches on serious topics like teenage pregnancy and parental abandonment while featuring Spears’ single, “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.”

Now that story will be told to an even larger audience, as Netflix announced it is set to release via stream. “The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming… but that’s about to change!” Netflix said across their socials. “We’re thrilled to announce that ‘Crossroads’ will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15.”

The date will mark exactly 22 years since the movie’s theatre release back in 2002 when Spears was at the height of teenage stardom.

You can stream the movie via Netflix in the coming weeks, as soon as it is released one more time!