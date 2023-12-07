Listen Live

Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Had His Leg Amputated After an Infection

And Britney's behaviour has become even more strange.

By Dirt/Divas

Britney Spears‘ estranged father, Jamie, had his leg amputated last month after multiple surgeries were unable to contain a serious infection. 

A source told Page Six the condition developed due to complications from a knee replacement that Jamie, 71, underwent earlier this year. He and Britney have become estranged in recent years following her public battle in 2021 to end his conservatorship over her. 

TMZ claims she has softened to the idea of reconciling with her dad, and has even considered sending him money, but Page Six disputes that report, with insiders insisting Britney will “never forgive him for the abuses and trauma he caused.” 

Britney Spears’ Memoir Sells A Million Copies During First Week of Release!

But Britney has been mending fences with the rest of her family, even inviting mom Lynne and little sister Jamie Lynn to her birthday party this past weekend.

