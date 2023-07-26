Britney Spears Memoir ‘Delayed’ After Lawyers for Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell Contest Claims about Past Relationships!  

The publication of Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir The Woman In Me has faced four months in delays as a result of avoiding litigation over the singer’s claims about her former romances with Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell.

Attorneys for both men said they would pursue litigation against Spears if certain passages from the book were not removed before publishing.

’Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed.’ ‘

However a source has denied these claims, and said there were ‘no legal threats from Justin or Colin.’

The Oops!… I Did It Again artist was linked to Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, and pictured with Farrell in 2003, amid rumours of a romance. Farrell denied they had dated, according to the report.

A separate insider told the publication that the book, which arrives October 24, will present a ‘brilliant and heartfelt’ accounting of the Grammy-winner’s life after years of making headlines amid personal turmoil and family issues.