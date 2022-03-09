Britney Spears Uses Topless Photo to Declare She’s ‘Planning On Having Babies’

The Millennials are back! For a while- we thought they may not make it. But after hearing that Lindsay Lohan has her career back on track, Eminem is making history again, and Britney’s free- life seems hopeful again!

Britney Spears is thriving in her new-found freedom and she has no problem sharing it with the world. Clearly enjoying her right to jet set to vacation when she wants and make her own decisions, could a bundle of joy be next on the list for Spears?

Most recently, the 40-year-old took to social media to share a topless shot from her tropical vacation celebrating fiancé, Sam Asghari’s birthday. While the photo is surely eye-catching as Spears covers herself with her hands as she strikes a pose on her knees with her head thrown back, the caption is what’s really creating a buzz.

“Planning on having babies in Polynesia,” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)



Brit’s words are powerful as they follow her allegation from court last year that under her conservatorship, she was not allowed to have her IUD birth control device removed even though she desired to conceive.