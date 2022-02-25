Britney Spears Wants A New Home Now That She’s Free of Her Conservatorship!

Britney Spears is literally making major moves following the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The pop star is leaving her longtime Thousand Oaks, CA home and searching for a new residence, three months after being a totally free woman.

Brit tells her fans on Instagram that it’s time for a change…

The New York Post reports that the famed singer purchased the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom Italian-style villa for $7.4 million in October 2015. Spanning 20 acres, the grand home also has marble floors and 35-foot high ceilings. Today, the property is estimated to be worth over $10 million.

In regards to Spears’ life post-conservatorship, the pop star and her attorney Mathew Rosengart were previously invited by Congress to speak about guardianships and conservatorships on Capitol Hill. Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell addressed the letter and congratulated Spears on her recent legal victory, the end of her conservatorship in late 2021.