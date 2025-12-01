⚠️ Broccoli Recall: When Your Healthy Choices Betray You

Well… this is why we can’t have nice things — not even vegetables.

A brand of broccoli florets sold in six provinces has been recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination. Yes, broccoli. The thing we buy to convince ourselves we’re being “good.”

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall affects Your Fresh Market broccoli sold across:

🌿 Ontario

🌿 Quebec

🌿 Nova Scotia

🌿 New Brunswick

🌿 Newfoundland & Labrador

🌿 Prince Edward Island

Basically, half the East Coast and everyone who shops at Walmart.

🚫 Step Away From the Broccoli

The CFIA says:

❌ Don’t eat it

❌ Don’t cook with it

❌ Don’t serve it

❌ Don’t even try to sneak it into a casserole and hope for the best

No illnesses have been reported yet, but Salmonella isn’t exactly the kind of holiday surprise anyone wants.

🤢 “But it looked fine!”

The worst part? Contaminated food can look totally normal.

No funky smell. No weird colour. Nothing to warn you that disaster is incoming.

Symptoms can include:

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Nausea

Cramps

Diarrhea (the “you know the drill” kind)

For vulnerable folks — kids, seniors, pregnant women, and anyone immunocompromised — Salmonella can be seriously dangerous.

🧊 Check. Your. Fridge.

If you think you bought this broccoli:

👉 Check your fridge

👉 Toss it in the garbage (not the compost!)

👉 Or return it to the store

If you did eat some and you’re feeling off, the CFIA says to call a healthcare provider. (Yes, even if you’d rather just WebMD yourself into a panic.)

The food inspection folks are still investigating and say more recalls could be coming — because apparently even our vegetables are turning on us this year.