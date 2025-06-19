Broke But Bored? Here Are the Cheapest Hobbies to Try This Summer That Won’t Cost More Than Your Last Starbucks Order

Ah, summer. That magical time when the sun’s out, the patio drinks are flowing, and your credit card balance is nervously sweating in your purse.

If you’ve been dreaming of starting a new hobby but your wallet’s already tapped out from sunscreen, iced coffee, and bug spray expenses, don’t worry.

The internet has come through with a list of dirt-cheap (or free) hobbies that won’t require a second mortgage or selling your patio set on Marketplace.

So if you’re looking to kill time without killing your budget, here are some of the top low-cost hobbies people swear by:

1. Reading – library-card-level commitment

Books are free when you borrow them (remember libraries?), and the A/C is included. Bonus: zero judgment when you check out seven steamy thrillers and a cookbook you’ll never actually use.

2. Bird-Watching – nature’s version of reality TV

Download the Merlin Bird ID app, and suddenly your backyard becomes the Real Housewives of the Avian World. “Is that a sparrow or a stressed-out chickadee?” Who knows! Who cares! You’re invested now.

3. Writing – the best therapy, you don’t have to claim on insurance

Journals, poems, fan-fiction about Taylor Swift’s cats solving crimes—whatever floats your boat. No experience necessary. Just some thoughts and a pen you didn’t “borrow” from the bank.

4. Rock Collecting – like crystals, but free

Take a walk. Pick up rocks. Call them “minerals” if you’re feeling bougie. Just don’t trip on them or start charging people $40 for the “healing properties” of driveway gravel.

5. Exercise – sweat equity, baby

No gym? No problem. Summer means outdoor walks, park yoga, and swearing through YouTube workouts from the comfort of your living room in mismatched socks.

6. Chess or Board Games – so long as you don’t become a collector

Dust off that old board game in the closet. Just don’t fall into the rabbit hole of buying “vintage” Monopoly editions for $80 on eBay. That’s how they get you.

7. Origami – because your junk drawer does have paper

YouTube will teach you how to fold paper into swans, flowers, or emotionally repressed elephants. Bonus: no clean-up, unlike glitter crafts. (We see you, Pinterest fails.)

8. Geocaching – modern-day treasure hunting

It’s Pokémon Go for grown-ups. The app is free, the fun is real, and the chance of finding something cool? About the same as cleaning under your car seats.

RELATED: The Average Kid Gets Bored in This Many Minutes…

9. Cooking – yes, that thing you do between ordering Uber Eats

Learn to cook something new, and you’ll not only impress yourself, but you might finally stop panic buying $7 snack packs.

10. Drawing / Art / Crafts – bring your Pinterest dreams to life (sort of)

All you need is paper, pencils, and mild patience. Tutorials online are free, as are your kids' leftover school supplies, you didn’t steal.

11. Casual Hiking or Camping – ‘casual’ being the key word here

Head to a local trail or set up a tent in your backyard. Just skip the $400 titanium camping kettle and that mosquito-proof bodysuit you saw on Instagram.

12. Gardening – if you start with seeds and not a trip to the fancy nursery

Plants from seeds = budget-friendly. Plants from the expensive boutique down the street = one missed hydro bill.

13. Lock Picking – wait, what?

This is a real hobby. For educational purposes only! But hey, if you get good, you’ll never call a locksmith again. That’s savings!

14. Pickleball – because your knees still work (for now)

The paddles are cheap, and the drama is high. Ask any senior at the community centre what the drill is. (We had to.)

15. Collecting Brochures – no, seriously, it’s a thing

Someone out there collects brochures from hotels, visitor centres, and museums. It’s free, oddly specific, and makes your glovebox look like it’s planning a road trip of its own.

So whether you’re flat broke or just flat over it, there’s a hobby here that’ll keep your brain happy and your bank account calm. And hey—if all else fails, bird-watching from your balcony with a glass of wine in hand counts.