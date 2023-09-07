Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining September Shows Due To Peptic Ulcer

Bruce Springsteen announced Wednesday that he is postponing the rest of his September concerts to receive treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

“Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows,” Springsteen revealed in a statement posted to Instagram.

This is not the first time the 73-year-old Springsteen has had to postpone dates during this tour. Two Philadelphia shows in August were postponed due to an undisclosed illness. Additionally, Springsteen postponed three shows back in March for the same reason.

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when an open sore develops on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The most common symptoms of peptic ulcers include indigestion, abdominal pain, getting too full too fast, nausea, vomiting, bloating and burping, the clinic and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases explains.

Usually, peptic ulcers are caused by infections from the H. Pylori bacteria — which you can get from coming into contact with another infected person’s vomit, stool or saliva — as well as long-term use of anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen.