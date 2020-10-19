Bruce Willis Brings Back John McClane for an Action Packed Commercial

Advance Auto Parts has shelled out huge $$!

Landing not only one of the biggest action stars of the 90’s decade but having Bruce Willis, (for the first time in 7 years) reprise his role as the unstoppable (no matter how many times he’s blown up) New York Cop, John McClane.

It all comes at a convenient time ahead of Christmas too, given many feel the 1st Die Hard is a integral part of the holidays as a Christmas movie.

Bruce’s daughter Rumer Willis created a major buzz ahead of the commercial’s release with the tease below…

Here’s the set up for this over the top Advance Auto Parts epic big production commercial bonanza…

A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From fighting his way to Advance Auto Parts to racing against the clock to install his new DieHard Battery – McClane will stop at nothing, to start his car again.