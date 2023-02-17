Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Last year Willis revealed that he was suffering from aphasia but since the spring of 2022, his condition has progressed to FTD.

Aphasia is a neurological condition that leaves a person unable to communicate. According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia affects a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language and “typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behaviour and language.”

The family says they remain strong and as a unit adding that Bruce would want them to bring awareness to this disease.

Willis, whose career started in the early 1980s with a role in Sidney Lumet’s The Verdict, is most famous for playing New York City cop John McClane in the successful Die Hard franchise. He also starred in television’s Moonlighting, opposite Cybill Shepherd, Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, and Looper, which opened the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival and played David Dunn in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy

He’s been nominated for five Golden Globes (winning once for Moonlighting) and won two Emmys (for Moonlighting and a guest appearance on Friends).