Bryan Adams Is Hitting the Road for a 19-Stop Tour Across Canada

Canada’s rock icon is rolling with the punches — and right across the country this fall.

Bryan Adams announced 19 dates across Canada as part of his Roll With the Punches North American tour. And yes, it lines up perfectly with the release of his 17th studio album (yep, seventeen!) of the same name. This will also be his first release under his own independent record label, so it's a big moment for the Summer of ’69 legend.

When and Where?

The Canadian leg kicks off September 11 in Kamloops, B.C., and will hit major cities including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax throughout September and October.

What to Expect

Adams says fans can expect a setlist packed with classic hits, deep cuts, and brand-new songs from the upcoming album. So whether you're there to belt out Heaven or curious to hear what he's cooking up next, there's something for everyone.

Who’s Joining the Tour?

Canadian rockers The Sheepdogs will open most of the Canadian dates, bringing their good ol' prairie rock vibes to the party.

But for shows in Calgary and Kelowna, Amanda Marshall will be stepping in instead. Either way, it’s going to be a serious night of CanCon goodness.

When Can You Grab Tickets?

General sales open May 2 on Bryan Adams’s official website — so get those tabs open and ready. This is one nostalgic road trip you won’t want to miss.