Bryan Adams Releases New Song Honouring Terry Fox

Two Canadian icons are coming together for something pretty special.

Bryan Adams has released a new song called The Ballad of Terry Fox, along with a music video celebrating Terry’s incredible Marathon of Hope.

The song will be featured in the upcoming documentary Run Terry Run, which follows Fox’s battle with cancer and his attempt to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

Terry lost his right leg to osteosarcoma, but in 1980, at just 21 years old, he dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and started running west.

And he ran roughly a marathon a day.

Adams’ new song tells the story of that journey and Terry’s belief that the real goal wasn’t simply reaching the other side of Canada. It was helping find a cure for cancer.

After travelling more than 5,000 kilometres, Terry was forced to stop near Thunder Bay, Ontario, when the cancer spread to his lungs.

RELATED: NEW TERRY FOX DOCUMENTARY FEATURES NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FOOTAGE 🇨🇦

He died just 10 months later at only 22 years old. But his Marathon of Hope never really ended.

Terry Fox Runs continue around the world, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research and keeping his legacy alive more than four decades later.

Director Sean Menard says having one Canadian icon, Bryan Adams, tell the story of another made the project especially powerful and left him feeling an enormous sense of Canadian pride.

Adams says he’s extremely proud to be part of the film and, more importantly, proud of Terry and the legacy he left behind.

Run Terry Run will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Bryan Adams singing about Terry Fox...

That's about as Canadian as you can get without recording the song inside a Tim Hortons during a snowstorm. 🇨🇦