Bryan Adams Tests Positive For COVID-19, Again!

It’s the second time in 30 days that our Canadian rock star has contracted the coronavirus.

The first time he was positive, he had to miss the Tina Turner tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30th.

Related: The first time Adams tested positive for COVID-19…

This time, Adams discovered he was infected again after arriving in Milan, Italy ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

Adams shared the frustrating news with fans via Instagram on Thursday!

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams wrote. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”