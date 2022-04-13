BRYAN CRANSTON AND AARON PAUL ARE COMING BACK!

BRYAN CRANSTON and AARON PAUL are bringing back Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul”. The co-creator confirmed it at a panel Saturday night.

Peter Gould, co-creator of the series, confirmed the news Saturday at PaleyFest LA, Variety reported.

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the ethically compromised lawyer who represented Walter White’s shadowy drug kingpin on “Breaking Bad.”

Other characters from “Breaking Bad,” which ended its run in 2013, have appeared on “Better Call Saul.” But this will mark the first, much-anticipated appearance by the original show’s two leads.

“Better Call Saul” starts its sixth and final season on April 18 on AMC.