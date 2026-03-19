🎤 BTS Is Back… And They’re About To Break The Economy (In a Good Way)

Just when you thought concerts couldn’t get any bigger…

BTS has entered the chat.

After nearly four years, the global supergroup is making a massive comeback—and their upcoming 82-show world tour is expected to be so huge, it could even out-earn Taylor Swift’s record-smashing run.

Yes. Bigger than that tour. Let that sink in.

💸 We’re Talking… Ridiculous Money

Experts say each show could generate around $840 million. Not the whole tour. Each. Individual. Show.

The North American leg alone is expected to bring in trillions of Korean won… which is basically the economy saying, “Sure, go ahead, take over.”

RELATED: Just Announced: BTS Is Bringing Their World Tour to Toronto This Summer

🇰🇷 Seoul Is Already Feeling It

The hype is so real, it’s already boosting South Korea’s economy:

• Hotel prices? Skyrocketing

• Businesses? Stocking up like it’s Black Friday

• Fans? Emotionally preparing and financially spiralling

It all kicks off with a massive free concert in Seoul, expected to draw hundreds of thousands in person… plus millions more watching worldwide on Netflix.