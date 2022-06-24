BTS and Funko Collab Again For Butter Inspired Pops

BTS might be on a “hiatus” but their Funko Pop counter parts aren’t!

Today Funko unveiled a collaboration between the South Korean supergroup for the second time, with all SEVEN members of the band being immortalized in plastic.

via Funko Pop!

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all appear in 4-inch figures.

Each of the replicas can be bought individually for $11.99, but there’s a Walmart exclusive 7 pack of the entire group for $83.88.

All of the boys are modeled after their looks in the Butter music video.

Expect this one to sell out quick, considering the boys from BTS are on an alleged “hiatus”.

You can check out the Butter music video below: