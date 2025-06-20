BTS Is Back, Baby! Suga’s Done with Service and the Band Is Whole Again

Pop the soju and cue the confetti—BTS is officially back at full strength! That’s right, Suga (a.k.a. Min Yoongi, a.k.a. the reason your niece started writing rap lyrics in her journal) has wrapped up his military service in South Korea.

Technically, he was on alternative service due to health reasons, which still counts, thank you very much.

According to their label, Suga finished his remaining leave and is officially discharged as of Saturday. That means all seven members of BTS have completed their government-mandated duty, and the world can once again spin in perfect K-pop harmony.

If you’re unfamiliar, in South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are legally required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military. It’s like jury duty, but with camouflage, drills, and a lot less arguing over parking tickets. The law is part of the country’s strategy to keep tensions with North Korea.

But now that BTS has paid their national dues, they’re reportedly planning to reunite sometime this year. And we are emotionally unprepared.

So if you thought you were done crying over dance routines, dreamy ballads, and poetic Instagram captions, think again. The kings are coming back, and your heart (and Spotify playlist) better be ready.