BTS LAUNCHES NORDSTROM COLLECTION

Can’t get enough of K-Pop superstars BTS?

Now you can buy their merch. In ‘dynamite’ news on Friday, the giant Korean pop band launched their new Nordstrom collection online and in stores.

The collection features 50 pieces of unisex clothing like beanies, slippers, and sweatpants, plus home items, stickers, and more.

The lines were so long at some Nordstrom stores that staff started handing out snacks for the long wait.