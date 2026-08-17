BTS MAY HAVE JUST MADE THE GRAMMYS RETHINK A BRAND-NEW CATEGORY

The Grammys may already be reconsidering their new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, and it hasn't even had much time to unpack its bags.

The category was introduced in June to recognize Asian pop music, including K-pop and J-pop. But it quickly faced criticism from artists and fans who felt it could separate Asian performers from the Grammys' broader categories.

Then BTS made a pretty big statement.

The group announced it wouldn't submit music for Grammy consideration this year, saying they wanted their music to be loved for what it is, rather than divided by region or language.

RELATED: 🎙️ BTS IS SKIPPING THE GRAMMYS... AND THEY HAVE A MESSAGE FOR THE MUSIC INDUSTRY 🎤

And apparently... the Grammys heard them.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. now says it's clear some artists don't feel the category properly represents the music they've worked so hard to create, adding that he takes those concerns seriously.

Variety reports the Recording Academy may now take another look at how the category is handled.

Which means BTS basically gave the Grammys the musical equivalent of...

"I'm not mad. I'm just not participating." And suddenly there's a meeting.

It's an interesting debate: Does creating a separate category give Asian pop artists more recognition... or does it unintentionally put some of the world's biggest musicians into their own little box?

Either way, when BTS says, "No thanks," apparently people listen. 🎤💜