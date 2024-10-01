BTS Star Suga Fined for Riding an Electric Scooter Under the Influence

K-pop fans were recently shaken by some unexpected news involving one of BTS’s biggest stars.

Suga, a member of the globally popular boyband, has been fined for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated in South Korea.

The Incident

According to the Seoul Western District Court, Suga was fined 15 million won (approximately CAD 11,400) for violating the Road Traffic Act.

The incident occurred back in August when Suga rode an electric scooter for about 500 metres (roughly 1,600 feet) after drinking alcohol. Although no one was injured and no property was damaged, South Korean law prohibits riding scooters while under the influence of alcohol.

Suga’s Apology

Shortly after the incident, Suga took to Weverse, an online fan platform, to issue a heartfelt apology to his fans. His candid message showed remorse and accountability, which many fans appreciated, though the news still came as a surprise given BTS’s typically polished image.

A Reminder About Safety

While Suga's incident didn’t cause any harm, it’s a reminder that even small acts like riding an electric scooter can have serious consequences when alcohol is involved. The fine serves as a cautionary tale about following the rules of the road and prioritizing safety.