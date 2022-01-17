BUDWEISER IS HIDING GOLDEN CANS INTO PACKS FOR A MILLION-DOLLAR PRIZE

Budweiser is hiding 10,000 GOLDEN cans of beer in specially marked packs throughout the U.S. If you find one, you don’t get a magical tour of the Anheuser-Busch factory, instead, you get a chance to win $1 MILLION.

But before you get too excited, a golden can just get you a chance to win. You must post a picture of the can to social media correctly to enter: Tag @BudweiserUSA if you’re posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.

You can enter from now through February 20th. There will be a drawing of the entries on February 21st, and just ONE winner will be announced. Of course, your odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. At worst, it’s a 1 in 10,000 chance, right? Well, no.

You can also enter by going to Budweiser’s website and printing a picture of a golden can. Then you wrap that around a normal can, take a photo, and do the social media post. (???)