BUDWEISER IS HIDING GOLDEN CANS INTO PACKS FOR A MILLION-DOLLAR PRIZE
What do you get when you mix “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with BEER?
Budweiser is hiding 10,000 GOLDEN cans of beer in specially marked packs throughout the U.S. If you find one, you don’t get a magical tour of the Anheuser-Busch factory, instead, you get a chance to win $1 MILLION.
But before you get too excited, a golden can just get you a chance to win. You must post a picture of the can to social media correctly to enter: Tag @BudweiserUSA if you’re posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.
You can enter from now through February 20th. There will be a drawing of the entries on February 21st, and just ONE winner will be announced. Of course, your odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. At worst, it’s a 1 in 10,000 chance, right? Well, no.
You can also enter by going to Budweiser’s website and printing a picture of a golden can. Then you wrap that around a normal can, take a photo, and do the social media post. (???)
