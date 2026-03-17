🚨 Buffalo Wild Wings Said “What If… Coffee, Alcohol, AND Chicken Seasoning?” 🚨

Buffalo Wild Wings has officially entered its experimental era.

They’ve unveiled a brand-new cocktail… and honestly, it’s a lot to process.

Meet the espresso “protein-i.” Yes. That’s the name. No, it doesn’t get less confusing the second time.

It’s basically an espresso martini… but with 10 grams of protein (because clearly we’re all trying to hit our macros mid-girls’ night).

But wait. It gets spicier.

This thing is infused with their Buffalo Dry Rub… and if that wasn’t bold enough, the rim of the glass is ALSO coated in it. So every sip is like your coffee and your wings accidentally got into a fight… and then decided to stay together for the kids.

Buffalo Wild Wings is calling it “unexpectedly delicious and satisfying.” Which feels like corporate for: “We were surprised too.”

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You can grab one for $12… or go full chaos and get the $20 combo with six boneless wings. Because nothing says “balanced lifestyle” like washing down chicken with a caffeinated, protein-enhanced cocktail dusted in seasoning.

This limited-time situation is only around for a few days, which honestly feels right. Some things are meant to be fleeting… like bangs in 2003 or trusting a group chat to make dinner plans.

So if you’re curious (or just emotionally prepared), you’ve got a short window to try it.

And if you do? Please report back… because the rest of us are going to sit here, sip our normal drinks, and judge you just a tiny bit. 😌🍸🍗