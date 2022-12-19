BUGLES SHORTAGE IN CANADA

That’s because they have been discontinued!

Fun fact: Bugles are the main ingredient used in making many holiday recipes.

Bugles are still sold in the United States but have been discontinued in Canada for several months — just one of the latest products American food manufacturers are no longer selling here.

Bugles isn’t the only snack we’ve lost. In the last five years, we’ve lost Skippy peanut butter, Ragu pasta sauce and Grape-nut cereal!

Remember bagel bites? They’re gone, along with Cosmic Brownies, Oatmeal Cream Pies and Swiss Rolls — the entire line of Little Debbie boxed treats-also gone!

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

Companies say it’s really expensive when it comes to distribution and there are a lot of packaging requirements, like French and English labelling…