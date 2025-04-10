Bugs Bunny Lied to Us — The Real Reason We Think Rabbits Love Carrots (They Don’t)

If you’ve been anywhere near a store lately, you’ve probably been smacked in the face with all things Easter — pastel everything, chocolate bunnies, and yes, lots of carrot-toting cartoon rabbits.

But here’s the thing: rabbits don’t even like carrots.

Wait, what?

Yup, the whole “rabbits love carrots” narrative is one big lie. A super adorable, pop-culture-fuelled, Bugs Bunny-sized lie.

Are Carrots Bad for Bunnies?

According to veterinary experts, including Vets Now, carrots are high in sugar and not suitable as regular food for rabbits. In the wild, rabbits don’t even eat carrots — they prefer leafy greens, hay, and veggies that are low in sugar. So if you spent your childhood lovingly feeding your bunny Bugs-worthy carrot sticks, you weren’t exactly helping their health.

RELATED: KOOL FM's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt @ Drysdale's Tree Farm

So Why Do We Believe the Carrot Myth?

We’ve got one culprit to thank: Bugs Bunny.

When Warner Bros. introduced the fast-talking, wisecracking bunny back in the 1940s, animators gave him a carrot as part of his signature look — partly inspired by Clark Gable’s character in It Happened One Night, who munches on a carrot in a memorable scene.

The result? An entire generation (and then some) grew up thinking that bunnies and carrots go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Pop Culture Made It Stick

Thanks to Bugs, rabbits have been branded as carrot fiends ever since. From chocolate bunnies to greeting cards, the image is everywhere. Even the Easter Bunny can’t escape the stereotype — despite it being inaccurate.

So, next time you're tempted to toss a carrot to a bunny — real or plush — maybe opt for some leafy greens instead. And give a little nod to Bugs for the cutest misinformation campaign in cartoon history.