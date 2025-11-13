Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Listen Live

You Can Now Build a Gingerbread House Made Entirely of Cheez-Its 🧀🏠🎄

Food
Published November 13, 2025
By Charlie

Forget gumdrops and gingerbread — this holiday season, it’s all about Cheez-Its and cheddar.

A limited-edition Cheez-It Holiday House Kit is here to turn your Christmas craft night into a savoury snack fest. Instead of gingerbread walls, you’ll be stacking cheese-flavoured cookie panels and topping your roof with classic Cheez-It crackers.

🧀 A Cheesy Twist on a Classic

The kit comes with everything you need to build your masterpiece:

  • A tray for easy assembly
  • Pre-made icing (although let’s be honest, spray cheese would’ve been the obvious move)
  • Decorative candy pieces for that salty-sweet combo

It’s the perfect activity for snow days, Christmas parties, or your next white elephant exchange. And let’s face it — you’ll probably eat it before you finish decorating it.

RELATED: Renaming Gingerbread Man to Non-Binary! 

🎅 The People Have Notes

While fans are loving the idea, some say they’d prefer actual cheesy toppings — think bacon bits, chives, and pretzels— instead of traditional icing and candy. Because if you’re already making a Cheez-It house, why not go all-in?

Either way, this festive snack shack might just be the most delicious way to celebrate the season — and the only one that pairs perfectly with a glass of wine. 🍷🧀

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close