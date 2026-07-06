Burned Out? There's Now a Club Where the Main Activity Is... Absolutely Nothing

Finally... a social club where cancelling plans isn't frowned upon, it's practically encouraged.

Imagine explaining your weekend: "I went out... and immediately lay down."

If life has you running on caffeine, anxiety and whatever leftovers were in the fridge, there's a new trend that might be your dream come true.

It's called Club Rest Stop, and it's exactly what it sounds like. Instead of networking, pickleball or pretending you enjoy hiking, people gather in New York City's Central Park to... lie down.

That's it.

RELATED: Still Sleeping With a Nightlight? New Study Says It Might Be Hurting Your Heart

The two-hour meetups include guided breathing, meditation, sound baths and, if you're really committed to self-care, a full-on nap in the park. It's basically a sleepover where everyone forgets to stay awake.

The club was created by a wellness coach who believes we've forgotten how to properly rest. Judging by the response, she might be onto something.

Around 40 people attended the very first session, but more than 700 have already signed up for future events. Turns out, "doing absolutely nothing" is finally becoming an oversubscribed event.

The organiser says too many people feel guilty for taking a break, especially younger generations who've grown up believing productivity is a personality trait.

Her goal is simple: remind people that resting isn't being lazy, it's recharging the batteries before life sends another low-power warning.

Of course, lying down in a park with hundreds of strangers might sound unusual... but compared to some wellness trends, it's refreshingly low effort.

At least nobody's trying to sell you moon water or convince you to breathe through your elbows.