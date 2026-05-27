Burned-Out Millennials Are Quitting Their Jobs for “Mini-Retirements”

Burned-out millennials and Gen Z are apparently skipping the traditional retirement plan and jumping straight to the “I can’t do this anymore” phase early.

A growing trend called “mini-retirements” or “adult gap years” has younger workers quitting their jobs for months at a time to reset, travel, sleep, rethink life… or just stare at a ceiling without hearing Slack notifications in their dreams.

The trend has exploded online, with #AdultGapYear all over TikTok as people vent about hustle culture, corporate burnout, and the joy of not answering emails marked “urgent” at 9:47 p.m.

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Some are even moving back in with their parents temporarily to save money while they figure out their next move. Which honestly feels less like retirement and more like hitting the factory reset button on adulthood.

A big reason behind it? A.I. and the rapid changes happening in workplaces. A lot of younger workers say the jobs they signed up for barely resemble what they’re doing now, so instead of grinding through it, they’re tapping out for a while to regroup and maybe chase a side hustle that doesn’t destroy their soul.

Of course, not everyone can afford to take a timeout from real life.

But for people without kids or massive financial responsibilities yet, some are deciding their mental health is worth more than pretending to be “passionate” during another Zoom meeting that could’ve been an email.

Basically, the new dream isn’t becoming rich. It’s becoming unavailable.