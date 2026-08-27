BUSY PHILIPPS SAYS SHE'S “GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE” AFTER BRAIN TUMOUR DIAGNOSIS

Actress Busy Philipps is opening up about a frightening health scare that resulted in her undergoing brain surgery earlier this year.

The 47-year-old Cougar Town and Dawson's Creek star revealed that doctors discovered a 2.6-centimetre tumour in her brain, which was removed during a five-hour surgery on March 2.

RELATED: James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star, Dies at 48

And the timing of her diagnosis made an already terrifying situation even more emotional.

Philipps says she learned about the tumour the day after her former Dawson's Creek co-star James Van Der Beek died following his battle with colorectal cancer.

After surgery, testing revealed the tumour was a Grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare type of brain tumour.

Philipps says her doctor explained that while it's considered malignant because of its potential to grow back over time, it also has one of the better prognoses among malignant gliomas.

For now, there's some encouraging news.

Philipps says she doesn't currently need chemotherapy or radiation. Instead, doctors will continue monitoring her closely with regular brain scans to watch for any recurrence.

And somehow, amid all of this, she still managed to return to work.

Philipps filmed the upcoming legal drama Cupertino, where she plays the ex-wife of an AI billionaire who helps finance a new law firm.

She's now speaking publicly about what happened and says the experience taught her an important lesson about trusting her instincts when something doesn't feel right.

After everything she's been through this year, Philipps says she's simply “grateful to be alive.”

And this is one of those stories where celebrity really doesn't matter.

Forty-seven years old, a frightening diagnosis, major brain surgery and now moving forward one scan at a time.