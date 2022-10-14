Butter Boards Are Trending On Social Media!

While this may be taking over social media, butter boards could also take years off your life!

The viral butter board trend — a take on the humble charcuterie board — is as it sounds: butter on a wooden board with various toppings added artfully thrown on top.

The viral trend has over 244.6 million views on TikTok but Dietitians have weighed in on the matter.

They are fun and beautiful, but remember, butter is high in saturated fat which is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, says the expert.

The American Heart Association recommends aiming for 5-6% of the calories you consume to come from saturated fat, and eating too much saturated fat can increase your LDL levels — or the harmful cholesterol.

If your needs require 2000 calories a day [then] no more than 120 of them should come from saturated fat or about 13 grams of saturated fat a day.

One tablespoon of butter has 7 grams of saturated fat to put that into perspective.