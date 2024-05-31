By This Age, Women Start To Feel The Pressure To Look Younger!

Eight in 10 women prioritize feeling healthy instead of beautiful, according to new research

A poll of 2,000 North American women revealed that improving both their mental/emotional health and physical health makes them feel more beautiful than improving their physical appearance.

The survey revealed that eight in 10 agree that if they feel healthy on the inside they will feel more beautiful on the outside.

The survey also finds that women are feeling an average of eight years younger than their actual age…

By age 39, women start to feel the pressure of looking younger.

According to the research, a lot of the pressure to look younger comes from social media. On average, women receive four messages daily through social media, TV and their friend groups.

Nearly a quarter said seeing these ads makes them wish they were younger and said they feel less confident about their appearance.

Gen Z are more concerned about their youthfulness compared to women over 60 who expressed feeling more confident as they age.