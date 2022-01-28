Caesars Palace is Scrambling To Book Artists Like Keith Urban After Adele Postpones Residency

It’s been one week since Adele announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

The highly anticipated series of concerts titled “Weekends With Adele” was supposed to kick off last Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and run through April 16.

A source familiar with the situation says that although Caesars has publicly supported Adele in her decision to postpone her shows, behind the scenes “it’s a mess.” Caesars Entertainment says it’s now left with empty hotel rooms, angry customers and extra staff…

Related: Adele Sent Fans DMs and Facetime Call After Vegas Shows Were Postponed…

There has been no announcement as to when Adele may be able to start her shows, until then, Caesars is scrambling to book talent for their entertainment venue.

Keith Urban is picking up some of Adele’s dates from March 25th to April 2nd.