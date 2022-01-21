Adele in Las Vegas Delayed Due To COVID Infections

Adele sadly announced to fans Thursday that she had to delay the start of her highly-anticipated concert series at the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel due to COVID cases within her crew.

Adele said that she was “gutted” not to be able to get on stage Friday night and was “embarrassed” by the delay.

In a video message she put out on her social feeds Adele explains that they tried everything to put the show together on time and for it to be good enough. Adele further explains in the video that half the crew and team are ill with Covid and there have also been delivery delays not helping the situation.

Adele’s video message ends with her saying, “I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

Adele was scheduled to perform two shows at the venue every weekend until April 16, 2022, a run of 12 weeks.

It is not yet known what the new start date for the concert series will be.