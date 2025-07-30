Caffeine Nation: We're Buzzed and Proud of It ☕

If you’ve ever said, “Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee” — you’re not alone. According to a new survey, 81% of us are fuelling ourselves with caffeine, and 32% of us are flat-out unapologetic about it. Like, not now, not ever, take the mug from my cold, jittery hands.

What’s in Our Cups?

No surprise, coffee reigns supreme, with half of caffeine lovers getting their fix from a daily brew. Meanwhile:

20% go for soda (we see you, Diet Coke girlies),

(we see you, Diet Coke girlies), 7% choose tea (classy AND caffeinated), and

(classy AND caffeinated), and 4% are riding the energy drink rollercoaster (aka “I like my heart rate chaotic”).

The Quitting Struggle Is Real

While 30% of people say they’ve tried to quit caffeine, only 6% actually succeeded. Another 6% admit they haven’t tried, but probably should, and 32% say, “LOL no thanks — I’ll die with a latte in hand.”

Caffeine, it turns out, is not just a habit. It’s a lifestyle.

How Much Is Too Much?

For many, caffeine is a daily (or hourly) non-negotiable:

29% consume it several times a day

32% indulge once daily

12% settle for a few times a week

6% sip occasionally

And then there’s the rare breed — 1% — who have it less often than that, and honestly, we don’t trust them.

(Just kidding… kind of.)

What Would Make Us Quit?

It would take a lot to get people off the bean. The top reasons people said they’d consider giving it up:

Health issues (34%)

Sleep improvement (23%)

Dietary changes (19%)

Mood and nervous system effects (17%)

Not liking the feeling of dependence (17%)

But until then, we’ll be over here sipping our cold brews and pretending we’re hydrated.