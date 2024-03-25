Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby Boy

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s family is growing.

The couple announced on Friday that they’ve welcomed a baby boy, their second child, writing, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden.”

Diaz and Madden generally avoid the spotlight together and say for their safety and privacy they will not post a photo. Diaz and Madden are parents to daughter Raddix, whose birth they announced in January 2020 in a similar Instagram post.

At the time, they wrote that their new little one had “instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The actress and the Good Charlotte band member married in 2015.