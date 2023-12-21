Cameron Diaz Wants to ‘Normalize’ Married Couples Sleeping Apart or in Different Homes

Cameron Diaz didn’t hold back when expressing her belief about married couples having their own space…

During an appearance on Molly Sims’ podcast, “Lipstick on the Rim,” the women were speaking openly about their marriages. The conversation began when the host mentioned that her bestie’s husband snores…

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Diaz said. “To me, I would literally — I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go to sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

“And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations,” the actress added.

This isn’t the first time Diaz has said this. But the “The Something About Mary” Actress quickly spoke up to clear the record that she and her husband don’t do that.

In 2015, Diaz married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden. The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2019, via surrogate.