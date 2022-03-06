Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s New Song ‘Bam Bam’ Is Here!

The new single from Cabello is the first piece of music the artist has dropped since her split from Shawn Mendes!

Camila Cabello is back on her feet, with a new bubbly single and a little help from Ed Sheeran.

Camila released this fun track on her 25th Birthday, making this her third single to debut off of Cabello’s upcoming studio album, Familia. The new track follows “Don’t Go Yet” and “Oh Na Na.”

Camila says the song is about the trials and tribulations she faced after her breakup with Shawn Mendes. However, the song is less about calling out Mendes and more about Cabello’s recovery process.

The former couple shared a joint statement about parting ways noting that they “decided to end our romantic relationship” but would maintain their friendship and love for one another.